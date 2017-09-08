Heatstroke

On average, 38 children die from heat-related deaths after being trapped inside vehicles every year. Even the best of parents or caregivers can unknowingly leave a sleeping baby in a car; and the end result can be injury or even death.

Scroll down for child stories, fact sheets, safety tips, charts, graphics, PSAs, studies, etc.

Child Vehicular Heatstroke Deaths by Year

(location-specific and detailed information available upon request)

2019 14 (view list) 2018 52* (view list) 2017 43 2016 39 Average # of deaths per year: 38 (one every 9 days) *Year with the most fatalities: 2018 (52 deaths)

Fact Sheet & Statistics

Safety Tips

Learn simple tips on how to keep your children safe in and around vehicles.

Charts, Statistics, Graphics

Below are KidsAndCars.org charts and graphs which can be downloaded for free and are excellent education materials. We encourage you to share, print, copy, distribute, or enlarge them; but we ask that no changes be made. Please note, the PDF files are large and may take some time to open in your browser.

MUST READS:

Child Stories

Far too many children have been inadvertently left in vehicles or have gotten into a vehicle on their own. Vehicular heatstroke tragedies change the lives of parents, families, and communities forever. The stories at the links below are about children whose lives were lost, and near misses, after becoming trapped inside of a hot vehicle.

Tragedies

Near Misses

Social Media Posts

Hashtags: #heatstrokekills #lookbeforeyoulock

Technology exists to prevent hot car deaths, The Hot Cars Act! #heatstrokekills #lookbeforeyoulock

See a child alone in a car? Get involved! Call 911 ASAP. #heatstrokekills #lookbeforeyoulock

The difference between life or death is minutes in a hot car. #heatstrokekills #lookbeforeyoulock

Protecting children is everyone’s business. Get involved. Call 911. Save a life. #heatstrokekills

Be prepared to save a baby in a hot car with a resqme tool… get it today at /resqme-tool/ #heatstrokekills #lookbeforeyoulock

Always check the back seat for baby! #lookbeforeyoulock #heatstrokekills

Ask childcare to call if baby doesn’t show up as planned! #heatstrokekills #lookbeforeyoulock

Always keep cars locked & keys out of reach of children. If a child is missing – check in all cars! #heatstrokekills #lookbeforeyoulock

A car is not a babysitter. NEVER leave a child or animal alone inside a vehicle, not even for a minute! #lookbeforeyoulock #heatstrokekills

State Laws

Public Service Announcements (PSAs) and Videos

Heighten awareness about the dangers children face in and around motor vehicles with KidsAndCars.org’s Public Service Announcements. Please encourage TV stations, hospital, doctor offices, public health offices, parenting classes, etc., to share this life-saving information.

Heatstroke Studies

Below are studies specific to vehicular heatstroke injuries and deaths. There have been several studies published about vehicular heatstroke but there is still much to be learned.

Technology

KidsAndCars.org believes the solution to these preventable tragedies is a combination of education and technology. KidsAndCars.org would like all vehicles to come equipped with a system that would alert a driver if a child has been left in the vehicle. The Hot Cars Act has been recently introduced and would require technology in call vehicles to prevent heatstroke tragedies – learn more here.

Olea Sensor Networks:

Disclaimer of Endorsement:

KidsAndCars.org does not endorse or recommend any commercial products, brands or services listed on our website. We encourage visitors to carefully assess whether any product, service or brand will meet the needs of their specific circumstance.

The KidsAndCars.org website provides links to other websites only for the convenience of its users. KidsAndCars.org is not responsible for the availability or content of these external sites, nor do they endorse, warrant, or guarantee the products, services, or information described or offered on these external sites.

KidsAndCars.org’s name or logo may not be used for product endorsement or advertising. Pre-approval from KidsAndCars.org must be obtained before our organization’s name is used in any way.